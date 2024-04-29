2,061 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after buying an additional 112,482 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after buying an additional 249,017 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atlassian by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $180.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.59. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEAM. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $2,074,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,990,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,209 shares of company stock worth $59,632,213. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

