229,813 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Purchased by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 229,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,671,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises approximately 10.1% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $75.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.10. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.