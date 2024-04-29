26,055 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,124,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPU traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,678. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. The company has a market cap of $253.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $58.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

