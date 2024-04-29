27,031 Shares in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.17% of iShares India 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

INDY opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $870.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

