2,823 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,823 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 36.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $100.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.09. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

