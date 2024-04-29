300 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Omnicom Group by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $95.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

