3,494 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Purchased by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,424,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,589 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,046,000 after purchasing an additional 688,889 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,266,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,919,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCZ opened at $61.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

