3,875 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Block by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Block by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 276,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Block by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 113,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Block Stock Up 2.3 %

Block stock opened at $74.48 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

