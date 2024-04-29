4,240 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $69.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60. The company has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.