4,459 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $17.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

