5,276 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 419,813 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,754,000 after buying an additional 242,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

