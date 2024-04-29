712 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,719,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VUG opened at $335.18 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $246.26 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

