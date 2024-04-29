AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $91.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AAON will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of AAON

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 50.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.