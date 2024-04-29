AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.
AAON Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $91.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AAON will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of AAON
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 50.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AAON
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.
