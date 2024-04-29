AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.30

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.30 and last traded at $94.74, with a volume of 50141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAON Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768 over the last 90 days. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Strs Ohio raised its stake in AAON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AAON by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

