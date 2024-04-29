ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $349,348.22

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $349,348.22 and approximately $10.48 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011295 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,515.60 or 0.99992781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012186 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00104112 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000352 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

