ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 4%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 99,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,647,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACMR

ACM Research Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 874,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,548.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,572 over the last 90 days. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in ACM Research by 7.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth $27,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ACM Research by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.