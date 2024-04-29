ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. 5,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,457. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 84.01 and a current ratio of 84.01. The company has a market cap of $105.74 million, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.99. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.45% of ACRES Commercial Realty worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.