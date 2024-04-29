Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $6.87 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.86.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

