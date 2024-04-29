Addison Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 75.7% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 23,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 71,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,736,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,480. The company has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

