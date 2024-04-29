Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 175.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,451 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 98.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,332,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after buying an additional 61,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 98,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
JPST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.43. 6,206,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,851. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
