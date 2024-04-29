Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,219,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.59 and its 200 day moving average is $160.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

