Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $12.80 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1,739.1% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MA traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $457.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,813. The stock has a market cap of $426.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $471.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.61.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total transaction of $52,732,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,767,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,761,653,661.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 480,630 shares of company stock valued at $221,479,470. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.23.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

