Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,772. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.88.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

