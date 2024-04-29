Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $6.17 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,358 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 43.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,170,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $207,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,664,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,881,303. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

