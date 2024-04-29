Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after buying an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after buying an additional 664,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $931,516,000 after buying an additional 1,353,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,961,000 after buying an additional 2,756,079 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,231,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 129.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

