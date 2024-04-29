Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,825 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 78,421 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 122,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.5% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 39,975,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,992,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

