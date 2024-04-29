Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.01. 2,841,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average of $122.01. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lowered their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

