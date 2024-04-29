Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.54. 2,821,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.