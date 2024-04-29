Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 30.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,598,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,511 shares of company stock worth $66,778,367 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BLK traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $761.28. The stock had a trading volume of 483,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,194. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $802.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $761.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

