Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 400 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,186 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $131.04. 470,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,587. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $90.76 and a 12-month high of $137.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

