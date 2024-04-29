Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 5,747 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 3.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $36,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after buying an additional 1,744,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 43.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after buying an additional 2,098,150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,106,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $654,292,000 after acquiring an additional 92,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,246,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,058,000 after purchasing an additional 106,251 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.5 %

BX stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,265. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.57.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

