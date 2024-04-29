Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 67,880 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,880 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.00. 4,988,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,968. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

