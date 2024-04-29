Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lowered by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,241 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.2% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $477.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $515.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $213.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

