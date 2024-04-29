Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,481 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,445 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 3.1% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $476.64. The stock had a trading volume of 642,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $515.34 and its 200 day moving average is $564.66. The firm has a market cap of $213.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

