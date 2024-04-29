Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 guidance at $0.50 to $0.90 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.66 million. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.3 %
AEIS opened at $95.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average is $99.19.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.
Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.
