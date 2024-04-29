aelf Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.39 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $421.90 million and $12.39 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000927 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000941 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,685,853 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

