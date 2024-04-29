AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.98. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $6.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Durkin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,731.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.