AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.98. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $6.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Thomas Durkin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,731.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
