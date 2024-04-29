Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,163 shares during the period. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $75.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

