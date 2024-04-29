Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.00.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $309.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.38 and its 200-day moving average is $270.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

