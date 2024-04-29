Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALHC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ALHC opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.30. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John E. Kao bought 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $80,098.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,999,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,097,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao bought 103,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after buying an additional 322,661 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,747,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after buying an additional 905,015 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after buying an additional 544,196 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.