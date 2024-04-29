Alkami Technology (ALKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Alkami Technology has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $71.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. On average, analysts expect Alkami Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,627.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,258.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,197,627.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,258.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 33,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $792,458.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,198,248.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,864 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

