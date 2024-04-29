Alkami Technology (ALKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Alkami Technology has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $71.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. On average, analysts expect Alkami Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alkami Technology Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of ALKT stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $26.75.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALKT
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alkami Technology
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Kimberly-Clark Proves the Best Offense is a Good Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.