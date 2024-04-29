Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes $204,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,892,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96,661 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 188,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 448,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $138.30 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $82.16 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $717.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

