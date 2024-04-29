Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.47.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ally Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.