Altrius Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Altrius Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises approximately 2.0% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TTE traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

