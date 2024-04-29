Altrius Capital Management Inc Purchases 2,318 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for approximately 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Sanofi by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,880. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

