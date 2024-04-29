Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.53 and last traded at $180.47. 20,472,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 42,533,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

