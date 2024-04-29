AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.62) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.79). The company issued revenue guidance of $951.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.06 million. AMC Entertainment also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.620–0.620 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $5.95.

NYSE:AMC opened at $3.41 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $62.30. The company has a market cap of $897.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

