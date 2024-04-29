AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

AMCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 13.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

