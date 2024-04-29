Amcor (AMCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Amcor has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.67-0.71 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. On average, analysts expect Amcor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Up 0.2 %

Amcor stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

About Amcor

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.