Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Amcor makes up 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,349,000 after acquiring an additional 325,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 594,034 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,777,000 after purchasing an additional 468,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,830,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,124,000 after buying an additional 748,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 14.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,531,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,466,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

